Due to human resource challenges, there will be changes to emergency services at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre in Baie Verte.

On Saturday, there will be a virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a closure at 3:00 p.m. until Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, there will be a virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

Then on Thursday, there will be a virtual ER at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and a temporary closure at 6:00 p.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.