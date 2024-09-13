Virtual ER at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

The Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton will be supported through a Virtual ER physician for several days this week and next week.

Virtual ER services will be in place from today at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and from Monday at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, September 18 at 8:00 a.m.

During a virtual ER, residents can proceed to the ER at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre as usual. There will be a healthcare professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.