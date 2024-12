There will be a temporary change to services at the Calder Health Centre in Burgeo.

From today at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, January 2 at 8:00 a.m., on-site emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician.

Those requiring care can still proceed to Calder Health Centre where there will be a health-care provider available to support patient care on-site and assist with virtual care.