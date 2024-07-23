Villeneuve pleads guilty in 2019 fatal crash

A man charged after a fatal crash near Gander in 2019 has pleaded guilty in provincial court. Defence lawyer Rossellen Sullivan confirmed today that she entered a guilty plea on his behalf. Villeneuve was charged with eight counts, including impaired driving causing death and bodily harm. Sullivan says she entered guilty plea to one of the counts.

A pre-sentencing report will now be prepared for Nov. 12.

Villeneuve had been acquitted in 2021 when the judge ruled his rights were breached. However, the Crown appealed and won that case in 2023.

Villeneuve then appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, but that was dismissed in January.

Two people died in the crash while two others were seriously injured.

