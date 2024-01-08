News

Victoria contending with water problems

January 8, 2024
The Town of Victoria is contending with water problems after the water intake system became blocked with snow, slush and ice over the weekend.

The high winds and cold temperatures only made problems worse impacting nearly the entire town.

Staff opened the old water intake system, however homes at higher elevations experienced little or no water pressure.

The Victoria Volunteer Fire Department stepped in, opening their station to provide clean drinking water to residents delivering water for general use.

