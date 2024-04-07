Vehicle rolls after striking parked vehicle

There were only minor injuries reported following a crash in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a section of Boyle Street, between Anspach Street and Eastaff Street, at about 8:00 p.m.. The driver of an SUV had struck a parked vehicle. The crash caused the SUV to roll onto its roof, and caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Both occupants of the SUV were assessed by paramedics with Eastern Health, sustaining only minor injuries. Traffic was blocked in the area until the SUV could be removed.