The City of Mount Pearl has closed the new St. David’s Park washrooms after the site was hit by vandals again.

This incident marks the second such incident since it was opened in October.

In a statement, the city stated, “We are deeply disappointed to witness these acts of vandalism in our community.” It added that “damaging public property is not only unlawful, but it’s also unfair to everyone who uses these facilities.”

An update will be provided as soon as one is available.