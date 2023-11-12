Update to Urgent Care Hours in St. Lawrence

NL Health Services is advising the public of an update to the hours of operation for urgent care services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence from Nov. 13-17. As such, urgent care will be offered by a nurse practitioner virtually from Tuesday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A limited number of same-day appointments are available via phone or walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. To make a same-day appointment, patients cancall (709) 873-2330. Urgent care is available to patients with or without a family health-care provider, offers access to same-day, urgent, health-care services and is an alternative to visiting an emergency department for non-emergency issues. Examples of patients who may been seen at an urgent care clinic include those who have cold and flu symptoms, fever, earaches, urinary tract infections, rashes, and minor injuries such as cuts and scrapes.

Hours of operation for routine blood collection services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre this week are from 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday to Friday. Blood collection services are by appointment only and can be booked by calling the registration desk at (709) 873-2220.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem, such as chest pain or tightening, stroke, seizure and/or severe head injury, should proceed to the nearest open emergency department in Burin or Grand Bank.

The HealthLine also has a nurse practitioner (NP) virtual care service that can prevent unnecessary emergency room visits for non-emergent issues. Appointments with NPs over the phone or by video are available everyday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including weekends. Please note that appointments to see the 811 NP can usually be accommodated within three days. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the NL HealthLine at 811.