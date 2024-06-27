Update on Healthcare Services During Active Forest Fire in Churchill Falls 

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public that although the Churchill Falls Community Clinic remains closed, healthcare services continue to be available to residents in the Labrador-Grenfell Zone at sites throughout the zone.

The Labrador West Health Centre and Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are open and operating in an “Elevated State of Readiness” if services are needed to support potential additional demands at healthcare facilities.



Due to expected rolling power and telephone outages in Labrador West, access to 911, 811 and telephone lines at Labrador West Health Centre may be impacted. If you are unable to reach 911 in an emergency after trying to call from both your cell phone and landline, the public is advised to present at the nearest emergency department.

Mental health resources are available if necessary. Counsellors are also onsite to support evacuated residents in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.