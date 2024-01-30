Update: Driver facing charges after striking parked car late Saturday night

One person is facing charges following a crash in the west end of St. John’s late Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Diamond Marsh Drive shortly before midnight after the driver of a sedan drove into the back of a parked car. The force of the crash moved the parked vehicle roughly fifteen metres, leaving a trail of debris on the roadway.

The driver of the sedan, a twenty-eight year old, is facing charges of Impaired driving, and Refusal to provide a breath sample. Their car was impounded for thirty days, and their licence was suspended. They were released to appear in court at a later date.

No injuries were reported.

