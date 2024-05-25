Unknown soldier returns to Newfoundland soil after more than a century

The unknown Newfoundland soldier has finally returned home.
The plane carrying the remains landed at St. John’s International Airport Saturday evening after a repatriation ceremony at Beaumont-Hamel in France this morning. The flight received a ceremonial fighter escort from the Royal Canadian Air Force. The remains will be interred in the new Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial July 1.
A hearse is now taking the remains of the unknown to a secure location, passing several points of historical significance on its way: the former Camp Pleasantville (where First World War soldiers trained), the 5 CDSG Garrison along The Boulevard, the National War Memorial, the Sergeant’s Memorial and the CLB Armoury.
The Royal Canadian Legion – NL Command members will be saluting the fallen hero and the hearse along this route.