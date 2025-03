Roads across Newfoundland are snow-covered on the Burin Peninsula and portions of the west coast. On the Avalon Peninsula, roads will become snow-covered as the day progresses.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches there are areas of drifting snow and visibility is fair.

The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule. All other ferries are operating on schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.