News, Uncategorized August 21st, 2025

RNC Locate Impaired ATV Operator

(St. John’s, NL) August 21, 2025 – The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has seized an ATV in Corner Brook after complaints from the public.

Just after 1:30 a.m. today, Operational Patrol Services located an off-road vehicle travelling in the area of Curling Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers suspected the 26-year-old male was impaired and administered the approved screening device which resulted in a seven day driving suspension and the seizure of the off-road vehicle. He was also issued several Summary Offence Tickets under the Highway Traffic Act and Off-Road Vehicle Act.