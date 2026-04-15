RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired driver

Uncategorized April 15th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a man with refusal in the Corner Brook region.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, police received a tip from a member of the public of a possible impaired driver at a convenience store on First Avenue in Pasadena. Operational Patrol Services located the driver, who refused to provide a roadside sample.

The 73-year-old male was arrested and charged with refusing to comply with a demand. His vehicle was impounded and license suspended. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911.