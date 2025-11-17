RNC hand out dozens of traffic tickets over weekend

News, Uncategorized November 17th, 2025

The RNC in Corner Brook handed out 25 tickets on the roadways over the weekend in the western zone for offences including speeding, suspended driving and parking violations. on Saturday, police conducted traffic speed enforcement on the TCH and issued a number of tickets on the North Shore. Police say over 60 vehicles passed through resulting in a number of tickets for various offences. The RNC continues to urge the public to drive with caution and report all unsafe or suspected impaired driving to police, especially as the buys holiday travel season approaches.