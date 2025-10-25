RCMP searching for missing woman in Bonavista

Uncategorized October 25th, 2025

Bonavista RCMP is looking to locate missing woman, Jillian Regina Abbott. She is 47-years-old with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 121 pounds. She was last seen yesterday in the area of Cape Shore Road in Bonavista, wearing an oversized, black sherpa hooded sweatshirt and burgundy leggings.

Police are concerned for her well-being.



If you have any information about the location of Jillian Regina Abbott, please call Bonavista RCMP immediately at (709) 468-7333.