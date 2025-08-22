Ochre Pit Cove home ransacked during evacuation order

Uncategorized August 22nd, 2025

One Ochre Pit Cove family feels lucky that their house is still standing, but as they were away from their home due to the evacuation order, their house was ransacked by thieves.

In a post shared to Facebook the family says this ATV was stolen from the homes garage, at about 3:00AM this morning. According to the post the culprits beat in the door to the home, to go through their belongings.

They are now sharing the photo on social media of the bike, in hopes someone will recognize it, and report back to police. The investigation is ongoing.