Markus Hicks sentenced to 18 years for sexual assault and child luring

Justice, News, Uncategorized April 17th, 2026

Former teacher and volleyball coach Markus Hicks was sentenced to 18 and a half years minus time served in prison this morning for sexual assault and child luring. Hicks pleaded guilty to 54 charges in June, including 13 counts of sexual assault and six counts of child luring.

The Crown sought 18 to 20 years with the defence asking for nine and a half to 12. The identities of the victims are protected by publication ban as many of them were students at the time of the offences. There is also a lifetime order prohibiting Hicks from having any contact with people under the age of 16 unless under supervision.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more.