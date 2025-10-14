Lisa Dempster secures seat in Cartwright-L’Anse au Clair

Uncategorized October 14th, 2025

Liberal incumbent MHA Lisa Dempster has been re-elected.

The Minister of fisheries, forestry and agriculture, Dempster was first elected into the House of Assembly in 2013 in her home district – Cartwright-L’Anse au Clair.

Dempster has filled many portfolios over her years in cabinet, including Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation.

Dempster has spent 23 years as a career and employment counsellor, including ten with the NunatuKavut Community Council.

Dempster secured 789 votes.