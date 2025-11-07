NEWS

Hogan requests Premier Wakeham’s clear position on MOU

Liberal Leader John Hogan has written a letter to Premier Tony Wakeham regarding the opening of the House of Assembly, and to ask for his clear position on the Churchill Falls MOU. Hogan wrote, “given the fact you have chosen to avoid the public scrutiny in the House of Assembly, I feel it is important to ask you questions at this moment specifically related to the Churchill Cfalls Memorandum of Understanding (the ‘MOU’).”

Hogan went on to ask, ” Do you support the MOU? If yes, then you should publicly declare that.”

Premier Wakeham said earlier this week he plans on launching an independent review of the Churchill Falls MOU in short order.

