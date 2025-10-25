Four suspicious overnight fires in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Uncategorized October 25th, 2025

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is responding to four suspicious fires that occurred overnight in the community. In a statement, the town says they ecognize the concern these incidents have caused and want to reassure residents that we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure public safety.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has launched a comprehensive investigation into the fires. District General Investigation members, a forensic identification member, and an RCMP fire investigator have been brought in to assist. RCMP members have already obtained statements and are actively gathering video footage from the affected areas in an effort to identify any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.