East-end collision sends one person to hospital

News, Uncategorized August 25th, 2025

A collision in the east end of St. John’s on Monday evening sent one person to hospital.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and MacDonald Drive following a two-vehicle collision. Both SUV’s involved sustained significant damage. The driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital, their injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed in all directions as crews worked, and while the scene was cleared.

Video from the scene of a collision in the east end of St. John’s on Monday evening.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision in the east end of St. John’s on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) One person was taken to hospital following a collision in the east end of St. John’s on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)