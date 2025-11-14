Andrew Furey grants PC government access 2041 Churchill River Panel Report

News, Politics, Uncategorized November 14th, 2025

Former Liberal Premier Andrew Furey has formally waived cabinet confidence on the 2041 Churchill River Management Expert Panel Report for Premier Tony Wakeham and his cabinet. The move allows the Premier Tony Wakeham, and his PC cabinet, to examine the work and independent analysis undertaken in the report.

Premier Tony Wakeham wrote to Andrew Furey this week, asking him to release the report. “This report is a record of cabinet confidence of the former government and contains information that could be helpful for the upcoming, truly independent review of the Churchill Falls MOU with Quebec… I have written to former Premier Andrew Furey, requesting his approval in sharing this information.”

Andrew Furey, in a letter posted to social media, waived the cabinet confidence, and wrote, “given the commercial sensitivities and negotiating intelligence embedded in the report, I trust it will be treated with the same degree of confidence in your deliberations. This confidence is important, as the contents, if public, could materially affect Newfoundland and Labrador’s position now or decades from now, should you choose not to proceed.”