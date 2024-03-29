U.S.-born hockey star putting up big numbers for the Newfoundland Growlers

Isaac Johnson’s professional hockey journey has been anything but a straight line. The 25-year-old forward from Andover, Minnesota has spent the majority of the past three seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers. Throughout that time, he’s also piled up the frequent flyer miles with constant trips to Winnipeg and Toronto as a call-up to the American Hockey League, where he would rarely be given the opportunity to play before being sent back down to the ECHL.

Johnson also attended training camp for the L.A. Kings prior to signing with the Toronto Marlies this past fall en route to being assigned to the Growlers’ roster, where he has put together a breakout season. With 64 points in 49 games this season, Johnson has easily been the Growlers’ most valuable player, and most consistent goal scorer with 28.

“I think I’m doing well,” Johnson said on his season so far. “I think I have a little more confidence in year three, so that certainly helps and boosts (my play) a little bit.”

His successful season is not unexpected. As of the time of writing, Johnson has 135 total points in 124 career regular season games with the Growlers, and another 25 points in 33 playoff games. Through the ups and downs of constantly changing addresses, Johnson has found a home, at least for now, in St. John’s. Johnson cites familiarity with the team and the province as the biggest contributing factors in his decision to sign on with the Toronto Marlies, knowing that he would likely be assigned to play for the Growlers.

“It’s a tight group in the locker room, and outside the rink, it’s the same way,” Johnson said. “You go downtown, everyone’s super friendly and it’s fun. It’s a great atmosphere to be around, and it makes you excited to play a hockey game for them.”

Johnson and the Growlers are expected to return to the Mary Brown’s Centre for the final six games of the regular season starting April 5.