Two-vehicle collision sends at least one to hospital

At least one person was sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A two-vehicle collision at a notorious east-end intersection sent at least one person to hospital on Saturday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path. Two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing significant damage to both. Personnel were seen taking at least one person to an ambulance, and later to hospital. Injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. While all occupants of the vehicles were assessed by paramedics, it is unknown if any additional people required treatment at hospital.

Traffic was slowed in nearly every direction as crews worked and as both vehicles were removed.