Two teenagers charged with assault

The RNC responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence in the east end of St. John’s around 7:45 Friday evening.

When officers arrived they discovered two teenagers had assaulted two adults in the residence. A 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested at the scene. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division was called in to assist with the investigation.

The youths are charged with robbery, mischief, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and forcible confinement. They were released on an undertaking to appear in court.