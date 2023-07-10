Justice News

Two teenagers arrested following an early morning break and enter at Mount Pearl school

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 10, 2023 at 8:09 am
Updated on July 10, 2023 12:26 pm

Around 2:30 a.m. this morning, RNC responded to an alarm call at Mount Pearl Senior High.

When officers arrived they determined the alarm was a break and enter in progress.

One 16-year-old male was located on scene and arrested for break and enter. A short time after, with assistance of K9, another 16-year-old male was arrested for break and enter.

Both males were released to appear in court at a later date.

