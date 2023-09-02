Two sent to hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, one of which being a motorcycle, sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Thorburn Road and Picea Lane shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after a motorcycle collided with an SUV. Reports from the scene indicate the driver of the SUV turned across the path of the eastbound motorcycle, resulting in the t-bone collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while an occupant of the SUV was also taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Traffic was slowed on Thorburn Road for a while as crews worked and until the scene was cleared.