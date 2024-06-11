Two road closures in St. John’s today

There are a couple of road closures in St. John’s today.

Until 4:30 p.m. today Springdale Street, between Water Street and George Street West will be closed to facilitate the ongoing construction of the JAG Hotel. A traffic detour will be in place.

Due to water main repairs, Emerson Street from Portugal Cove Road to Downing Street will be closed from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Emergency vehicles and local traffic, including those visiting family, friends, and businesses in the area will have access, while all through traffic will be detoured.