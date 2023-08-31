Two people arrested on outstanding warrants in Corner Brook

On Wednesday a man and woman, both wanted on outstanding warrants, were arrested in Corner Brook.

At 8:16 a.m. an RNC officer located the subject of an arrest warrant inside the Corner Brook Hotel on Main Street. The warrant had been in effect since last October. The 75-year-old man was arrested without incident and was held for a court appearance. He was charged with failing to appear in court and failing to report his change of address to police.

At 11:19 a.m. police observed a 31-year-old woman who was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant walking on West Street. The woman was placed under arrest without incident and detained for a court appearance later in the day.