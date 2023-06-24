News

Two people arrested after separate break and enters in the metro area overnight

By Kyle Brookings
Published on June 24, 2023 at 8:51 am

Two people were arrested after two separate break and enters the metro area overnight.

The first occurred at 10:50 pm. The RNC responded to a residence on Torbay Road to a complaint of a break and enter in progress.

Police located a 37-year-old male matching the description. The accused was arrested and charged with mischief and breach of a release order. The man was held to appear in court this morning.

At 3:50 am officers responded to a report of a break and entry at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s.

A 21-year-old female was arrested for mischief and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

She was held for a court appearance this morning.

