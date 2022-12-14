Two people airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport

A small, private plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this morning.

Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the plane went down about three miles from the airport.

Police were called to the crash site on dnd property around 10:30 a.m this morning. A man and a woman were the only people on board the piper pa-46 aircraft.

Plane crashes in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, two occupants transported with serious injuries. #RCMPNL https://t.co/fgG7CANalI pic.twitter.com/xFbENLiIRX — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) December 14, 2022

A combat support squadron was also activated to help with the medical transfer. The two passengers were airlifted to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay with serious injuries.

The scene of the crash has been secured. The Transportation Safety Board is deploying a team to investigate the cause of the crash.