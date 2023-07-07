Two men arrested following alleged knife attack in Corner Brook hotel

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested two men for their alleged role in a knife attack in the lobby of a hotel in Corner Brook earlier this week.

39-year-old Travis Nevans of Hamilton, Ontario, seen here, and 22-year-old Kristopher Nichols of Stoney Creek, Ontario were both arrested at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Today at a location on main street in downtown Corner Brook. Police say both men chased two other males inside the greenwood inn and suites hotel late Wednesday night; at which time an altercation ensued in the lobby.