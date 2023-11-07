Two impaired drivers arrested overnight in St. John’s

Two impaired drivers were arrested in separate incidents in St. John’s overnight.

At 10:05 p.m. RNC officers stopped a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn in an intersection in the east end. The driver was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle over 80 mg. The 46-year-old male was released to appear in court at a later date and the vehicle was seized.

At 12:14 a.m. officers responded to a possible impaired driving call in the west end. The 53-year-old female driver was charged with impaired driving and refusing the breath demand. She was released to appear in court at a later time and the vehicle was seized.