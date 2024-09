Despite the cooler weather, cruise ship season continues in St. John’s today and tomorrow with two cruise ships scheduled to visit the city.

The Seabourn Venture with 264 passengers is scheduled to arrive this morning at 7:00 a.m. and depart at 5:00 p.m.

The Aurora with 1950 passengers is scheduled to arrive at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and depart on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits to accommodate tour operators and other passenger transportation.