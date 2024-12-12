Police searches home in Carter’s Cove; drugs, firearms and cash seized, man arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested by RCMP on Dec. 11 following the search of a home in Carter’s Cove as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. At approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, officers went to a home located on Point Road in Carter’s Cove with a warrant, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to search the property.

Inside the home police located and seized the following items:

25 long-gun firearms

Ammunition

A prohibited weapon

More than 30 grams of cocaine

A quantity of crack cocaine

Approximately 650 pills of various substances

More than $10,000.00 cash

Other items consistent with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking

The man was arrested at the home without incident and was later released. The investigation is continuing with numerous firearms, drugs and weapons related charges anticipated.