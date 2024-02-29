Two Corner Brook residents arrested on drug trafficking charges

Two individuals, 38-year-old Michael Barter and 25-year-old Brianna Pye both of Corner Brook, were arrested by the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West on February 22, 2023.

As part of an ongoing investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on the Trans-Canada Highway near Corner Brook. The two occupants were arrested. Officers located and seized over four ounces cocaine, a quantity of cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Barter and Pye are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both were released from police custody and are set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.

JFO West, which includes dedicated police officers from both the RCMP and RNC, targets drug trafficking and organized crime on the west coast of the province.

If you are a resident on the province’s west coast and you suspect there is drug trafficking in your neighbourhood, JFO West wants to talk with you. You can remain anonymous while speaking directly with a police officer by contacting the JFO West designated drug line at (709) 637-4221.

Residents in other areas of the province are encouraged to contact their local police detachment to report illegal drug activities.