Two Corner Brook residents arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two individuals, 52-year-old Shannon Wyatt and 34-year-old Marlee White, both of Corner Brook, were arrested by the RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West on Nov. 17. As part of an ongoing investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on the Trans-Canada Highway near Corner Brook on Friday. The two occupants were arrested. Officers located and seized more than three combined ounces of crack cocaine and cocaine, a quantity of cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Wyatt and White are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both were released from police custody and are set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.