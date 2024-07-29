Two Charged Following Robbery in Western Newfoundland

The RNC arrested a man and woman following a robbery in Corner Brook. Police responded to the area of Riverhead Road on Saturday morning following a report that a robbery had just occurred. It was believed that a man and woman had forced entry to an apartment, assaulted the resident, and left the property with several items. The victim, a 20-year-old man who was the lone occupant, suffered minor physical injuries. This was a targeted attack.

On Saturday evening, officers arrested a man and woman in connection with the investigation. The 41-year-old woman residing in Corner Brook was charged with two counts of robbery and breach of court orders. The 29-year-old man residing in Corner Brook was charged with two counts of robbery and failure to comply with a release order. Both appeared in provincial court today and are being held in custody until their next court appearances.

The investigation of this event remains active, and anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100