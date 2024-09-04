Trudeau responds in Rocky Harbour as NDP pulls out of supply-and-confidence deal

The federal New Democrats have pulled their support from the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Rocky Harbour this afternoon when news broke. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more in this report.
