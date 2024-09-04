News Politics

Trudeau responds in Rocky Harbour as NDP pulls out of supply-and-confidence deal

Posted: September 4, 2024 7:18 pm
By Don Bradshaw

SHARE



video
play-sharp-fill

The federal New Democrats have pulled their support from the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Rocky Harbour this afternoon when news broke. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more in this report.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture