Trawler seeks refuge near Black Tickle after taking on water

The Canadian Coast Guard is currently responding to a search and rescue case near Black Tickle, Labrador. The FV Northern Osprey III reported to be taking on water, with 30 people onboard. The source of the problem has been found and a temporary repair has been completed.

According to the Coast Guard, a Cormorant helicopter delivered two pumps to the Northern Osprey III as backup should the temporary repairs fail. A Griffon helicopter out of Goose Bay has been placed on standby.

The owner of the Northern Osprey III has a plan in place to affix repairs to the fishing vessel. The Canadian Coast Guard will assist as required.