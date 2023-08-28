Transfer of ownership of Stephenville Airport to Dymond Group of Companies complete

The transfer of ownership of the Stephenville International Airport, to Dymond Group of Companies has been successful, according to the airport.

In a news release, the new owner, Carl Dymond, said he is delighted to report the finalization of the deal, which marks the beginning of a transformative journey for the region.

The deal was a long time coming, with the sale first being announced back in September 2021, with a number of complex legal dealings along the way.

Dymond says the group will be hosting an open event at the airport in the coming weeks.