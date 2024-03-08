Town of Conception Bay South Exploring ATV Pilot Project

The Town of Conception Bay South is exploring the possibilities of an ATV Pilot Project.

This initiative aims to permit ATV use on designated roads, enhancing recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors.

Two key locations have been identified for potential ATV use. The first is Seal Cove Road/Garden Road by provides improved access to the Seal Cove ATV Staging Area. The second is Anchorage Road/Chute Place by provides improved access to a public path at the end of Chute Place.

Beyond these designated routes, ATV drivers would be permitted to use adjacent roads within a maximum one-kilometre radius

The Town Council is seeking input from the community before finalizing the project. There will be two public information sessions, one at the CBS Lions Club on March 26 and the second at the Parsons Rotary Clubhouse on March 27.

Town Council invites individuals with objections or representations to submit feedback by March 29.