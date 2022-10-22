Tourism Minister Steve Crocker taking time off following emergency surgery

Tourism Minister Steve Crocker announced on social media today he’ll be taking some time off to recover after emergency surgery this weekend.

Crocker says he’s recovering well and looks forward to a full recovery over the next number of weeks. While he’s off, he will have limited personal availability, but his staff will remain in place to assist his constituents.

Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley will fill in as acting tourism minister, while Justice Minister John Hogan will fill in as Government House Leader.