Titanic expert and former diver weighs in as tourist submarine remains missing in Atlantic Ocean

A submersible used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Boston Coastguard confirms that a search and rescue mission is now underway.

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Boston is coordinating response to this case. Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax is providing assistance as required. On Monday, JRCC Halifax tasked a Canadian Forces fixed-wing aircraft as well as the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Kopit Hopson 1752. The vessel was on program off eastern Newfoundland and departed for the search area.

OceanGate Expeditions, a private company that organizes deep sea expeditions, released a statement late this morning confirming it owned the missing submersible, noting:

• We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely.

• Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families

• We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government

agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible

• We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers

In a statement Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services says they are supporting its client OceanGate Expeditions in the response effort for this incident. The Polar Prince is the support vessel for this expedition.

They are working closely with authorities on the search and rescue effort.

NTV News is following this breaking story, and will have more information as it becomes available.