Time change is coming, remember smoke detector batteries

On Sunday, November 5 , Daylight Savings Time ends at 2am, so get ready to put those clocks back. The St. John’s Regional Fire Department wishes to remind residents of the importance of changing and testing the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when setting the clocks back for daylight saving time. SJRFD has issued some tips as a reminder.

Most fatal fires occur at night when people are asleep. Often the victims never wake up.

Changing smoke alarm batteries when changing your clocks, testing these alarms, and reminding others to do the same are some of the simplest, most effective ways to reduce these tragic deaths and injuries.

Working smoke alarms provide an early warning and critical extra seconds to escape. This is particularly important for those most at risk in a home fire, such as children and seniors.

Test your smoke alarm(s) at least once a month using the “test button”.

Smoke alarms should be replaced when they are ten (10) years old and five (5) or more years old for a carbon monoxide detector. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installation and should they malfunction, replace them immediately.

Install a smoke alarm on every level of the home including the basement. In addition, there should be one in every bedroom and outside sleeping areas.

If an alarm “chirps”, warning the battery is low, replace the battery immediately.

Make sure your family has an emergency escape plan in place.

Practice the escape plan every six months.