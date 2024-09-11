Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and near 20 for most!

TONIGHT
- Isolated showers over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
- Partly to mostly cloudy skies on the Island with lows of 7° to 13°
- Isolated showers on the coast of Labrador
- Mainly cloudy in the east and mostly clear in the west with lows of 0° to 7°
THURSDAY
- Sunny on the Island
- HIghs of 16° to 18°
- Dry to start the day in Labrador but rain moves into the west in the afternoon, and approaches Goose Bay by evening
- Highs of 13° on the coast to 21° in the west
FRIDAY
- Showers become numerous on the West Coast and throughout Central in the afternoon
- Skies remain sunny outside of that area
- Highs of 19° to 22°
- Areas of showers and rain along the Labrador Coast
- Highs of 10° to 13°
SATURDAY
- Showers on the Avalon as a cold front moves through, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy
- Highs of 14° to 16°
- Isolated showers on the coast of Labrador
- Highs of 9° to 14°
SUNDAY
- Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
- Highs of 11° to 13°
- Partly to mostly cloudy in Labrador
- Highs of 7° on the east to 24° in the west
MONDAY
- Partly cloudy on the Island
- Highs of 13° east to 21° west
- Chance of rain and/or showers in Labrador
- Highs of 16° to 20°