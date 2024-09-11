Eddie's Update Weather

Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and near 20 for most!

Posted: September 11, 2024 6:42 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

TONIGHT

  • Isolated showers over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
  • Partly to mostly cloudy skies on the Island with lows of 7° to 13°
  • Isolated showers on the coast of Labrador
  • Mainly cloudy in the east and mostly clear in the west with lows of 0° to 7°

THURSDAY

  • Sunny on the Island
    • HIghs of 16° to 18°
  • Dry to start the day in Labrador but rain moves into the west in the afternoon, and approaches Goose Bay by evening
    • Highs of 13° on the coast to 21° in the west

FRIDAY

  • Showers become numerous on the West Coast and throughout Central in the afternoon
  • Skies remain sunny outside of that area
    • Highs of 19° to 22°
  • Areas of showers and rain along the Labrador Coast
    • Highs of 10° to 13°

SATURDAY

  • Showers on the Avalon as a cold front moves through, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy
    • Highs of 14° to 16°
  • Isolated showers on the coast of Labrador
    • Highs of 9° to 14°

SUNDAY

  • Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
    • Highs of 11° to 13°
  • Partly to mostly cloudy in Labrador
    • Highs of 7° on the east to 24° in the west

MONDAY

  • Partly cloudy on the Island
    • Highs of 13° east to 21° west
  • Chance of rain and/or showers in Labrador
    • Highs of 16° to 20°
