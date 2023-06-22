Thursday’s Forecast; Hello Summer!

Thursday, in my opinion, will be the first true summer-like day of the season across the Island portion of the Province. Temperatures today will soar into the middle and upper 20s, with some areas hitting close to 30º this afternoon. Below you will see the expected highs this afternoon.
However, the high-temperature forecast doesn’t tell the whole story. For parts of the Avalon, and northeast coast, the wind will change this afternoon and temperatures will drop. It looks like on the Avalon this will happen during the early afternoon. You can see this nicely in today’s hourly temperature forecast.
For other areas of northeastern Newfoundland, temps will do the same at various times during the day. Farther inland and west, however, the sea breeze will stay away and temps will remain summer-like this afternoon.
Labrador will be in the midst of two very different air masses today. Expect highs on the coast to reach the upper single digits to lower teens, while temperatures in the West reach the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon! There will also be some showers over the eastern parts of the Big Land today, and some of those may also scrape the Great Northern Peninsula this afternoon.
Also, don’t forget the Air Quality Alert is in effect for Labrador thru at least tomorrow, due to smoke in the area. You can read about that, in full detail, by clicking on this link.