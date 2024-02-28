Thursday to see gusty winds and sharp temperature drop

A large storm system that stretches from Labrador to Texas is driving an unseasonably warm weather pattern across the region today. Temperatures on our Wednesday climbed into the middle single digits for many areas of the Province from Labrador West to St. John’s. Corner Brook climbed into the lower teens Wednesday afternoon, making it the first spot to be that warm this year!
Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were quite mild throughout the region. The exception is the northern areas of Labrador, where the warm air has yet to infiltrate due to the warm front not being that far north just yet. Here is a look at the temperatures just before 3 PM on Wednesday.
TONIGHT’S FORECAST
All areas will break into the warm air overnight as the warm front continues to lift north and the cold front, to our west, begins to approach. We will also see rain and/or showers become more widespread over the region tonight. Wind speeds pick up on the Wreckhouse Area and will gust in excess of 100 km/h overnight. While most areas will not see widespread heavy rain, some of the showers that move through will produce locally intense rainfall rates. Parts of the West Coast will also see wind gusts over 80 km/h. The direction will be from the south. Wind and Wreckhouse WInd Warnings are in effect into Thursday evening.
Temperatures on the Island will hover in the 3 to 7 range. Labrador will see readings rise into the 5 to 10 range. Wind speeds will also pick up over the Big Land, gusting as high as 70 or 80 from the south.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will see more in the way of showers and areas of rain across the Province along with mild temperatures. However, a cold front will be marching through from west to east throughout the day. This cold front means business! It will arrive in Labrador West early in the day and I full expect a flash freeze to occur. Temperatures will go from 5º or 6º above freezing to the minus teens and 20s below in a matter of just a couple of hours. Here is the forecast for Labrador West starting at 6 AM on Thursday.
This same pattern will repeat itself across the province between Thursday morning and late Thursday night as the cold front slides eastward. Future temperatures (below) show this extremely well and times out the arrival of the cold air, hour by hour, for your area of NL.
On top of the sharp drop in temperatures and wind chills, there will also be some snow in some areas as the cold front passes. On the West Coast, South Coast, and even the Avalon Peninsula, the passing of the cold front will destabilize the lower atmosphere and kick off some very intense snow squalls. The squalls will be most intense on the West Coast. Snow amounts between tomorrow night and Friday evening will be significant in areas that end up under persistent snow bands and squalls. Futurecast shows this very well.
Beyond Friday the weather across the Province looks fairly quiet as we move through the weekend. Temperatures will not be as cold and we are set to see a good bit of sunshine. Even looking ahead to next week the weather across N.L. looks fairly tranquil. The 5-day forecast paints it well. But to get a 5-day for YOUR AREA, be sure to visit the NTV Weather Centre.