Flash Freeze Warning in effect for much of Labrador on Thursday

A quick moving cold front will move across Labrador Thursday, ushering in a dramatic change in temperatures throughout the day. Readings will go from above freezing by a few degrees to below freezing very quickly with the passage of the front. Because of this the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Flash Freeze Warning for the following areas:

Cartwright to Black Tickle

Rigolet & vicinity

Postville – Makkovik

Hopedale & vicinity

Nain & vicinity

Upper Lake Melville

Eagle River

Churchill Valley

Churchill Falls & vicinity

Labrador City and Wabush

Current details: Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

Temperatures: falling rapidly to around -15 degrees.

Locations: most of Labrador.

Time span: Labrador City and Churchill Falls: Thursday morning.

Upper Lake Melville and the Labrador coast: Thursday evening.

Remarks: After a period of mild temperatures and rain or showers with melting snow, temperatures will quickly drop below the freezing mark.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze.